Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,553 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $267.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average of $230.56. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDFC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.