Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,101 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Hillman Solutions worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

