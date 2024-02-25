Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.96 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $142.99. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.