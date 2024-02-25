Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,340 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

