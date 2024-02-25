Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 182,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $79.27 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

