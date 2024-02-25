Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Progyny by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 293,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after acquiring an additional 438,932 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

