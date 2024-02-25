Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

NYSE:EIC opened at $15.95 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

