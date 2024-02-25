eCash One Day Volume Reaches $8.57 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $653.01 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,496.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.93 or 0.00520292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00145950 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,644,742,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,644,773,423,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

