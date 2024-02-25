Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 2%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 186,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 523,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts and custom built vehicles.

