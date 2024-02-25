Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 782,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Element Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,217,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Element Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

