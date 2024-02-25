Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 10.27. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,938 shares of company stock worth $1,488,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

