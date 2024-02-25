Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

ENVX opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.70. Enovix has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth $39,932,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 188.0% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

