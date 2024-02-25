Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ENPH traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
