Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.