Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Boosted by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.98. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.