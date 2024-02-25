Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.050-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Entergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.05 to $7.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

