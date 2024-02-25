Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.08 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 667,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57,570 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,714,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.