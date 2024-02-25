Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $23.53 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,025 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ameren worth $23,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $71.60 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

