Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.