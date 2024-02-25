Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.80

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.26). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.26), with a volume of 102,999 shares trading hands.

Equiniti Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

See Also

