Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

