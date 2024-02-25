Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $65.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

EQR stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

