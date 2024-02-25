Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. 1,406,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,564. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

