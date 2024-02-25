ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98. Approximately 117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.