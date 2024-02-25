ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2632 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 168.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

