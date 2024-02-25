European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Upgraded at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
European Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
