Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVBG. William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,906,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 163,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 45,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

