Evercore ISI Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $129.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

