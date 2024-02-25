Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.