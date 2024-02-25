Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Stock Price Up 80.2%

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 80.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,364% from the average daily volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Exlites Holdings International, Inc manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products.

