Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Down 6.8%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 207,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 147,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Exro Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

