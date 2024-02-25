Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

FATE stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $686.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4,653.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,652 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

