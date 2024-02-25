Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM opened at $180.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $122.10 and a 1 year high of $198.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

Earnings History for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.