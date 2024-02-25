Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance
AGM opened at $180.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $122.10 and a 1 year high of $198.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.
Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
