Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM opened at $180.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $122.10 and a 1 year high of $198.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

