Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,297 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.24% of PROG worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PROG by 1,451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 210,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 196,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PROG by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 59,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PROG by 125.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:PRG opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About PROG

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.