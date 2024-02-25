Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $17,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQSP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45.

SQSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,171,244.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,981,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,812,397.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 41,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,171,244.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,981,923 shares in the company, valued at $111,812,397.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,222 over the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

