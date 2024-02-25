Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130,970 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 328.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $44.36 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

