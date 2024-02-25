Federated Hermes Inc. Has $22.82 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

