Federated Hermes Inc. Has $22 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,823 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $21,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

CAH opened at $108.09 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.