Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 31,226 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.87 and its 200 day moving average is $217.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

