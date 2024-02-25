Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 674 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 4,247.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AutoZone by 341.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,868.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,756.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,855.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,679.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,604.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

