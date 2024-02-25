FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.46 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.