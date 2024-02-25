Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Merlin Capital Inc

Merlin Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 2.8% of Merlin Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Merlin Capital Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.07. 282,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,954. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.28. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $417.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

