Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $909.09 million and approximately $186.90 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00071679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00024107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,852,395 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

