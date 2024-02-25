Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,628,885 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $101,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $138,028,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $64.28 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

