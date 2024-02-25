Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Buys A$33,450.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.69 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of A$33,450.00 ($21,862.75).
Fiducian Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.
Fiducian Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.
About Fiducian Group
Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiducian Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.