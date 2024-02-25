Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Buys A$33,450.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.69 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of A$33,450.00 ($21,862.75).

Fiducian Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Fiducian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

About Fiducian Group

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

