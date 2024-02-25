Financial Contrast: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) and Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Opsens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 8.16% 14.46% 7.36% Opsens N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AptarGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 0 3 0 3.00 Opsens 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AptarGroup and Opsens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AptarGroup currently has a consensus target price of $146.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Opsens has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Opsens’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opsens is more favorable than AptarGroup.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AptarGroup and Opsens’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $3.49 billion 2.68 $284.49 million $4.25 33.26 Opsens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Opsens.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Opsens on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments. It also provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. In addition, the company offers dispensing pumps, closures, elastomeric components, and aerosol valves to the digital health solutions. It primarily sells its products and services in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc. develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices. It also develops, manufactures, and markets medical products; and offers OPP-GD fiber optic differential pressure sensors and the OEC fiber optic extensometer sensors. The company serves life sciences, energy, defense and aerospace, geotechnical, civil engineering, scientific laboratory, and various other markets. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Japan, Canada, and internationally. Opsens Inc. was formerly known as Capital DCB inc. and changed its name to OpSens Inc. in October 2006. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

