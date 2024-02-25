First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Financial Survey

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $88.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 25.07% 13.78% 1.52% Nicolet Bankshares 14.69% 9.88% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $626.61 million 2.15 $157.06 million $1.54 8.58 Nicolet Bankshares $277.49 million 4.20 $61.52 million $4.06 19.43

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Nicolet Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

