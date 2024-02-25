First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.61.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

