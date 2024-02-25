First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.97

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and traded as high as $39.41. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 27,102 shares.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 65,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 67,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.