First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.97

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and traded as high as $39.41. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 27,102 shares.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $335.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
