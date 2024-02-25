First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.73. 4,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.5367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.