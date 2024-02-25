First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.73. 4,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.5367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

